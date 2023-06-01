The Minnesota Lynx (0-5) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Connecticut Sun (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup airs on Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSNX.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Sun

Minnesota's 77.2 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 75 Connecticut gives up to opponents.

The Lynx have put together a 0-2 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 40.8% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 30.7% from beyond the arc this season. That's 4.8 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (25.9%).

The Lynx have a 0-3 record when the team hits more than 25.9% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut averages 39.4 rebounds per game, outrebounding Minnesota by five boards per contest.

Lynx Injuries