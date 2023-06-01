The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)

Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Jones got a hit in 42.9% of his 28 games last year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those contests.

Registering a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two homers.

Jones drove in a run in six out of 28 games last year (21.4%), with two or more RBIz in three of them (10.7%).

In 21.4% of his games last season (six of 28), he scored at least a run, and in three (10.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 14 .143 AVG .314 .211 OBP .375 .171 SLG .510 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 5 RBI 8 19/3 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 14 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)