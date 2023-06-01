The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)

  • Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Jones got a hit in 42.9% of his 28 games last year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those contests.
  • Registering a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
  • Jones drove in a run in six out of 28 games last year (21.4%), with two or more RBIz in three of them (10.7%).
  • In 21.4% of his games last season (six of 28), he scored at least a run, and in three (10.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 14
.143 AVG .314
.211 OBP .375
.171 SLG .510
1 XBH 6
0 HR 2
5 RBI 8
19/3 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 14
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in the big leagues.
  • The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Davies (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
