The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The point total is 218.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 218.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 218.5 points 63 times.
  • Denver's contests this year have an average point total of 228.3, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
  • Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
  • This season, Denver has won 16 of its 22 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 63 76.8% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9
Heat 41 50% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over five times.
  • Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (25-16-0) than it has in road games (20-21-0).
  • The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are six more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
  • When Denver puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44
Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
39-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-15
48-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
27-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
28-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

