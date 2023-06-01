Nuggets vs. Heat Injury Report Today - June 1
The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report in their NBA Finals game 1 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Ball Arena on Thursday, June 1 at 8:30 PM ET.
The Nuggets won their last matchup 113-111 against the Lakers on Monday. Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 30 points for the Nuggets in the win.
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jamal Murray
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|20
|3.9
|6.2
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand)
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
Nuggets Season Insights
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Denver has a 48-13 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.
- In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have been scoring 117.5 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.
- The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|219
