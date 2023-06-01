The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .351 with 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Grichuk has had a hit in 20 of 25 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (44.0%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In seven games this year (28.0%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 25 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 11 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

