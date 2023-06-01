How to Watch the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Connor Seabold will start for the Colorado Rockies in the final of a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 47 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Fueled by 182 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies rank seventh in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored 256 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).
- The Rockies rank 17th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.23) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.500 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Seabold (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- None of Seabold's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Seabold has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 3 innings per appearance.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Mets
|W 10-7
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Justin Verlander
|5/28/2023
|Mets
|W 11-10
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Ryne Nelson
|5/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Zac Gallen
|5/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-0
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Tommy Henry
|6/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Zach Davies
|6/2/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Jordan Lyles
|6/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Daniel Lynch
|6/4/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brady Singer
|6/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Alex Wood
|6/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Logan Webb
