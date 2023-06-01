The Arizona Diamondbacks (33-23) will be looking for a series sweep when they clash with the Colorado Rockies (24-33) at Chase Field on Thursday, June 1 at 3:40 PM ET. Zach Davies will get the nod for the Diamondbacks, while Connor Seabold will take the mound for the Rockies.

The favored Diamondbacks have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. Arizona is a 1.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (0-1, 5.68 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.94 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+140) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Elias Díaz get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 16 (66.7%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (44.7%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious nine times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Kris Bryant 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.