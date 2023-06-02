The Kansas City Royals (17-39) and the Colorado Rockies (24-34) will square off on Friday, June 2 at Kauffman Stadium, with Jordan Lyles getting the nod for the Royals and Chase Anderson taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Royals (-125). The total for the contest is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lyles - KC (0-9, 7.15 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.31 ERA)

Rockies vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in seven games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have not won a game when it entered play as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter in three chances.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals did not win a game while favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games in four tries.

In its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (43.8%) in those games.

The Rockies have a mark of 17-25 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Harold Castro 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

