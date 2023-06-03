On Saturday, Robert Austin Wynns (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is hitting .167 with two doubles and four walks.

Wynns has gotten a hit in six of 12 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.

Wynns has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 12 games so far this year.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 2 .167 AVG .200 .167 OBP .333 .333 SLG .200 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings