Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .277 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 70th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Blackmon has picked up a hit in 72.0% of his 50 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.0% of those games.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (10.0%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.0% of his games this year, Blackmon has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 48.0% of his games this season (24 of 50), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 .302 AVG .254 .406 OBP .357 .434 SLG .394 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 21 (80.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Royals Pitching Rankings