Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .277 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 70th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Blackmon has picked up a hit in 72.0% of his 50 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (10.0%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.0% of his games this year, Blackmon has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 48.0% of his games this season (24 of 50), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|.302
|AVG
|.254
|.406
|OBP
|.357
|.434
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|21 (80.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.08 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals will look to Lynch (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
