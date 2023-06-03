Collin Morikawa is in 34th place, with a score of E, following the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC.

Looking to place a bet on Collin Morikawa at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Collin Morikawa Insights

Morikawa has finished better than par five times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Morikawa has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five tournaments, Morikawa has had an average finish of 30th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Morikawa has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Morikawa has qualified for the weekend in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 19 -7 269 0 17 4 7 $5.9M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

In Morikawa's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 28th.

Morikawa has made the cut three times in his previous four entries in this event.

Morikawa finished 34th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,301 yards, 270 yards shorter than the 7,571-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Muirfield Village GC checks in at 7,571 yards, 210 yards longer than the average course Morikawa has played in the past year (7,361 yards).

Morikawa's Last Time Out

Morikawa was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of the field.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge ranked in the 23rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.06).

Morikawa was better than 47% of the competitors at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Morikawa carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Morikawa recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.7).

Morikawa's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the field average (5.7).

In that last tournament, Morikawa's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 7.2).

Morikawa finished the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on two of the eight par-5s, bettering the field's average of 1.9.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Morikawa finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Morikawa's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

