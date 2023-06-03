Elehuris Montero -- batting .148 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .236 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

Montero has picked up a hit in eight of 18 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Montero has driven in a run in five games this year (27.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once six times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 .350 AVG .194 .409 OBP .219 .450 SLG .323 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 4 5/2 K/BB 16/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 11 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings