Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Elehuris Montero -- batting .148 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .236 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Montero has picked up a hit in eight of 18 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has driven in a run in five games this year (27.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|.350
|AVG
|.194
|.409
|OBP
|.219
|.450
|SLG
|.323
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|4
|5/2
|K/BB
|16/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Royals are sending Lynch (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
