Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, battle Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .308 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Jones is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In six of seven games this season (85.7%), Jones has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Jones has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynch (0-0) takes the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
