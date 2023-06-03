Saturday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (17-40) and the Colorado Rockies (25-34) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Royals coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.

The probable pitchers are Daniel Lynch for the Royals and Austin Gomber (4-4) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies have put together a 4-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those contests).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (44.9%) in those contests.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 12-24 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (267 total), Colorado is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule