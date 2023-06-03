Rockies vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (17-40) and the Colorado Rockies (25-34) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Royals coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.
The probable pitchers are Daniel Lynch for the Royals and Austin Gomber (4-4) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Rockies vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Royals 4, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Rockies have put together a 4-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those contests).
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (44.9%) in those contests.
- Colorado has a win-loss record of 12-24 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (267 total), Colorado is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Karl Kauffmann vs Ryne Nelson
|May 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Zac Gallen
|May 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-0
|Dinelson Lamet vs Tommy Henry
|June 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-4
|Connor Seabold vs Zach Davies
|June 2
|@ Royals
|W 7-2
|Chase Anderson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 3
|@ Royals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Daniel Lynch
|June 4
|@ Royals
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Brady Singer
|June 6
|Giants
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Alex Wood
|June 7
|Giants
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Logan Webb
|June 8
|Giants
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Alex Cobb
|June 9
|Padres
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Yu Darvish
