How to Watch the Rockies vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals will square off against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 49 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Colorado ranks 16th in the majors with a .407 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies rank seventh in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 267 (4.5 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 18th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.493 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Austin Gomber (4-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 12th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 11 starts this season.
- In 11 starts, Gomber has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Ryne Nelson
|5/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Zac Gallen
|5/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-0
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Tommy Henry
|6/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-4
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Zach Davies
|6/2/2023
|Royals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Daniel Lynch
|6/4/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brady Singer
|6/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|Alex Wood
|6/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Logan Webb
|6/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Alex Cobb
|6/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Yu Darvish
