The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is entering the final round, and Russell Henley is currently in 14th with a score of -3.

Looking to place a wager on Russell Henley at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Russell Henley Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Henley has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Henley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Henley has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five events, Henley finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 25 -8 273 1 14 3 4 $3.6M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

In Henley's past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 21st.

In his past seven appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Henley finished 14th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,301 yards, 270 yards shorter than the 7,571-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Henley will take to the 7,571-yard course this week at Muirfield Village GC after having played courses with an average length of 7,336 yards in the past year.

Henley's Last Time Out

Henley shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the 30th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was strong enough to place him in the 94th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.06).

Henley shot better than only 10% of the golfers at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Henley carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Henley recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.7).

Henley's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the tournament average (5.7).

At that most recent competition, Henley's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 7.2).

Henley finished the Charles Schwab Challenge underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.9), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Henley underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Henley Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Henley's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

