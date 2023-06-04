On Sunday, Robert Austin Wynns (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns has two doubles and four walks while hitting .167.
  • Wynns has gotten a hit in six of 12 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
  • In four games this season (33.3%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 2
.167 AVG .200
.167 OBP .333
.333 SLG .200
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/0 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.07).
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, May 27, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.12, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
