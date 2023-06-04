Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Sunday, Robert Austin Wynns (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns has two doubles and four walks while hitting .167.
- Wynns has gotten a hit in six of 12 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
- In four games this season (33.3%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|2
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.167
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.07).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, May 27, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.12, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
