Bruce Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 4
Bruce Brown be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM on Sunday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.5
|12.2
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.1
|4.1
|Assists
|--
|3.4
|2.0
|PRA
|--
|19
|18.3
|PR
|13.5
|15.6
|16.3
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|1.0
Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Bruce Brown has made 4.5 shots per game, which adds up to 10.0% of his team's total makes.
- He's put up 3.2 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.
- Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, giving up 13.1 makes per game.
Bruce Brown vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/1/2023
|21
|10
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2/13/2023
|32
|16
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12/30/2022
|26
|13
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
