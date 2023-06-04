The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero, who went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero is hitting .237 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
  • Montero has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Montero has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
.350 AVG .194
.409 OBP .219
.450 SLG .323
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
1 RBI 4
5/2 K/BB 16/0
0 SB 0
Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Singer (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 7.12 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed a 7.12 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
