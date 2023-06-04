Elias Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .381 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.475) and OPS (.837) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 10th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
  • Diaz has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • In 11.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (37.3%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (17.6%).
  • In 35.3% of his games this year (18 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.396 AVG .281
.415 OBP .369
.646 SLG .333
6 XBH 3
3 HR 0
13 RBI 5
9/3 K/BB 13/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 25
22 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (20.0%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.07).
  • The Royals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Singer (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 7.12 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.12, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .295 batting average against him.
