Jurickson Profar -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .229.
  • Profar has recorded a hit in 33 of 51 games this season (64.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (23.5%).
  • In four games this season, he has homered (7.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 15 games this year (29.4%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 22 of 51 games (43.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
.259 AVG .188
.333 OBP .296
.397 SLG .362
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
5 RBI 10
11/7 K/BB 22/11
0 SB 0
26 GP 25
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (52.0%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.07).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Singer (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 7.12 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.12, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .295 batting average against him.
