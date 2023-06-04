Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Jones -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Royals.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Royals Player Props
|Rockies vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Royals
|Rockies vs Royals Odds
|Rockies vs Royals Prediction
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .308 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Jones is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Jones has gotten a hit in six of seven games this year (85.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In four games this season (57.1%), Jones has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.07 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.12, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.