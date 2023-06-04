Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (batting .333 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a walk and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .340 with 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Grichuk has had a hit in 22 of 27 games this year (81.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (40.7%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Grichuk has driven in a run in eight games this year (29.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (48.1%), including four games with multiple runs (14.8%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (84.6%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.07).
- The Royals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 7.12 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
