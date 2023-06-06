Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .276 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
- Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 72.5% of his games this season (37 of 51), with at least two hits 15 times (29.4%).
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon has driven in a run in 17 games this year (33.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (13.7%).
- He has scored in 25 of 51 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|.302
|AVG
|.254
|.406
|OBP
|.357
|.434
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|21 (80.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Giants are sending Brebbia (2-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles without surrendering a hit.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.80, with 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
