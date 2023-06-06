Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Elias Diaz (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has an OPS of .837, fueled by an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .475. All three of those stats rank first among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has had a hit in 37 of 51 games this year (72.5%), including multiple hits 17 times (33.3%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (11.8%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 37.3% of his games this year (19 of 51), with more than one RBI nine times (17.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|22 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (20.0%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles without surrendering a hit.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
