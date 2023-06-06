J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Giants

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 49 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 190 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Colorado ranks 13th in the majors with 273 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Rockies rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.11) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.480 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Dinelson Lamet will get the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing three innings and giving up five earned runs.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-0 Away Dinelson Lamet Tommy Henry 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-4 Away Connor Seabold Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals W 7-2 Away Chase Anderson Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Austin Gomber Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants - Home Dinelson Lamet John Brebbia 6/7/2023 Giants - Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres - Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres - Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell

