Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Giants on June 6, 2023
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
You can see player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Charlie Blackmon and other players on the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies heading into their matchup at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 24 RBI (53 total hits).
- He has a .276/.357/.443 slash line so far this season.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Royals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Mets
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
McMahon Stats
- Ryan McMahon has 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 25 walks and 34 RBI (55 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a .258/.335/.479 slash line on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 48 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.413/.466 on the year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 3
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
J.D. Davis Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Davis Stats
- J.D. Davis has nine doubles, nine home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI (53 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .286/.372/.481 so far this year.
- Davis has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, four walks and an RBI.
Davis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
