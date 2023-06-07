On Wednesday, Robert Austin Wynns (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns is hitting .179 with two doubles and four walks.
  • In seven of 13 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not gone deep in his 13 games this season.
  • In four games this year (30.8%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this year (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 2
.167 AVG .200
.167 OBP .333
.333 SLG .200
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/0 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
6 GP 7
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.051 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th.
