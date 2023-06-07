Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Logan Webb) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro has seven doubles and three walks while hitting .277.
- Castro will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 during his last games.
- In 24 of 36 games this year (66.7%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (19.4%).
- He has not gone deep in his 36 games this year.
- In 30.6% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (30.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.176
|.320
|OBP
|.237
|.417
|SLG
|.206
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|3/0
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (4-6) takes the mound for the Giants in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.051 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.