After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .294 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.

In seven of nine games this year (77.8%) Jones has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In five games this season (55.6%), Jones has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings