Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 3
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Nuggets 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (214.5)
- The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- Denver (29-25-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (52.7%) than Miami (7-9) does as a 3+-point underdog (43.8%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents do it more often (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver ranks 12th in the NBA. Defensively, it gives up 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
- The Nuggets are making 11.8 three-pointers per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
- Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are three-pointers.
