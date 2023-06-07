Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others in the Denver Nuggets-Miami Heat matchup at FTX Arena on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 11.5 (-133) 9.5 (-149) 1.5 (+115)

The 24.5 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 4.0 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (28.5).

Jokic's per-game rebound average of 11.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (9.5).

Jokic's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 5.5 (+115) 6.5 (-133) 2.5 (-167)

Wednesday's over/under for Jamal Murray is 24.5. That's 4.5 more than his season average.

He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).

He makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-120) 5.5 (-149) 2.5 (+140) 0.5 (-133)

The 12.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Wednesday is 3.8 lower than his season scoring average.

Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 1.1 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (-128) 9.5 (+105) 3.5 (-139)

The 18.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Wednesday is 1.9 lower than his season scoring average.

Adebayo's rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 7.5 (+115) 6.5 (-118) 1.5 (+155)

Jimmy Butler has racked up 22.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 2.6 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 1.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Butler has knocked down 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

