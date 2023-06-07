Wednesday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (30-30) and the Colorado Rockies (26-36) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Giants securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on June 7.

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (4-6) for the Giants and Connor Seabold (1-2) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies are 5-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (seven of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been victorious in 23, or 44.2%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious three times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (277 total, 4.5 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule