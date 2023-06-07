Connor Seabold will be starting for the Colorado Rockies when they take on LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-210). San Francisco is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total for the contest has been listed at 11 runs.

Rockies vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -210 +170 11 -105 -115 -2.5 +105 -130

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 5-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those matchups).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 23, or 44.2%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado is 3-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 27 of its 61 games with a total this season.

The Rockies are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-15 11-21 13-12 13-24 17-25 9-11

