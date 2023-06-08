Thursday's game between the San Francisco Giants (31-30) and Colorado Rockies (26-37) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET on June 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) to the mound, while Chase Anderson will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies are 5-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (seven of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have come away with 23 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious eight times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (281 total), Colorado is the 13th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.19 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule