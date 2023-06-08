LaMonte Wade Jr and Charlie Blackmon will be among the star attractions when the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +165 moneyline odds. San Francisco is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The total is 11.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -200 +165 11.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +105 -130

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Rockies' ATS record is 5-2-0 over their previous 10 games (seven of those games had spread set by bookmakers).

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 23, or 43.4%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has entered 19 games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 5-14 in those contests.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of its 62 opportunities.

The Rockies have an against the spread record of 8-4-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 11-21 13-12 13-25 17-26 9-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.