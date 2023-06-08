Player prop bet options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Charlie Blackmon and others are available when the San Francisco Giants visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday (first pitch at 3:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 55 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 26 RBI.

He has a .274/.355/.438 slash line so far this year.

Blackmon hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Giants Jun. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Royals Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has 57 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 25 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .257/.331/.477 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Ryan McMahon or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Cobb Stats

Alex Cobb (5-2) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 13th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Cobb has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 2.71 ERA ranks 12th, 1.321 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 43rd.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 3 7.2 5 0 0 7 0 at Brewers May. 28 4.0 7 7 7 5 4 at Twins May. 23 7.0 6 3 3 8 1 vs. Phillies May. 16 3.1 5 2 2 3 5 at Diamondbacks May. 11 7.1 7 0 0 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Chase Anderson's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Wade Stats

Wade has 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 41 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .288/.428/.478 on the season.

Wade will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has 55 hits with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .288/.372/.482 so far this year.

Davis takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, eight walks and five RBI.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 7 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, J.D. Davis or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.