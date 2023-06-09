The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Gordon, in his previous game (June 7 win against the Heat) put up 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets in place for Gordon, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 16.3 11.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 5.7 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.4 PRA 21.5 25.9 21 PR 18.5 22.9 17.6 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.7



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Heat

Gordon has taken 11.2 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 10.7% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Gordon's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 109.8 points per game.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 34 11 10 5 0 0 1 6/4/2023 38 12 7 2 2 1 0 6/1/2023 36 16 6 1 0 1 0 12/30/2022 33 11 5 3 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.