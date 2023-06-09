The Denver Nuggets, Christian Braun included, square off versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Braun, in his most recent showing, had 15 points in a 109-94 win over the Heat.

In this article we will break down Braun's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Christian Braun Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 4.5 4.7 3.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 1.8 Assists 0.5 0.8 0.5 PRA -- 7.9 5.6 PR -- 7.1 5.1 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.0



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Christian Braun Insights vs. the Heat

Braun has taken 3.8 shots per game this season and made 1.9 per game, which account for 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Braun's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Christian Braun vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 19 15 4 1 0 0 1 6/4/2023 15 6 1 3 0 0 3 6/1/2023 8 0 1 1 0 0 0 2/13/2023 26 10 4 4 1 0 1 12/30/2022 3 0 1 0 0 0 0

