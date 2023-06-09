The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 57 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 38 of 54 games this year (70.4%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (31.5%).

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Diaz has an RBI in 19 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 18 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings