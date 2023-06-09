The Denver Nuggets, Jeff Green included, will play at 8:30 PM on Friday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on June 7, Green produced four points in a 109-94 win against the Heat.

In this article, we break down Green's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 4.5 7.8 4.2 Rebounds 1.5 2.6 1.5 Assists 0.5 1.2 0.5 PRA -- 11.6 6.2 PR -- 10.4 5.7 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.4



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jeff Green Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Jeff Green has made 2.9 shots per game, which accounts for 4.5% of his team's total makes.

Green's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have allowed 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Jeff Green vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 17 4 0 1 0 0 0 6/4/2023 16 9 1 1 1 0 0 6/1/2023 11 4 1 0 0 0 0 2/13/2023 20 12 2 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.