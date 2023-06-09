Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .326 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on June 9 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Giants.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.

Profar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 during his last outings.

Profar has had a hit in 37 of 55 games this season (67.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (25.5%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (7.3%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

Profar has driven home a run in 16 games this year (29.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 24 games this year (43.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings