The Indiana Fever (1-5) will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Target Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Lynx vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ION

Lynx vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 89 Fever 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-11.9)

Minnesota (-11.9) Computer Predicted Total: 166.7

Lynx vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota has won twice against the spread this season.

Two of Minnesota's games have gone over the point total.

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx are putting up just 78.6 points per game (third-worst in WNBA), but they've played more consistently at the other end, where they are surrendering 86.4 points per game (ninth-ranked).

With 33.3 rebounds allowed per game, Minnesota is second-best in the league. It ranks ninth in the league by pulling down 34.7 rebounds per contest.

The Lynx have been playing poorly when it comes to turnovers this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.7) and third-worst in forced turnovers per game (12).

The Lynx are draining 6.9 treys per game (third-worst in WNBA), and they have a 33.3% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked).

The Lynx are in the bottom five in the WNBA in treys allowed per game with 9.6 (dead last), and they rank eighth in the league with a 35.3% three-point percentage allowed to opposing teams.

Of the shots attempted by Minnesota in 2023, 68.8% of them have been two-pointers (75.1% of the team's made baskets) and 31.2% have been from beyond the arc (24.9%).

