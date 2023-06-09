Mike Moustakas and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish on June 9 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas is batting .244 with six doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Moustakas has picked up a hit in 17 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

In 35 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Moustakas has an RBI in 11 of 35 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In 14 games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .191 AVG .302 .291 OBP .373 .404 SLG .349 6 XBH 2 2 HR 0 9 RBI 5 13/7 K/BB 13/6 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings