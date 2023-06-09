The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will square off in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

These teams rack up 225.3 points per game between them, 14.3 more than this game's point total.

These teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 11.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 30.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -120 20.0 Aaron Gordon 12.5 +100 16.3 Michael Porter Jr. 10.5 -115 17.4 Bruce Brown 9.5 -135 11.5

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -800 -5000 Heat +550 -

