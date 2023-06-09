Jamal Murray is one of the players to watch on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) square off against the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, June 9

Friday, June 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Nuggets beat the Heat 109-94, led by Murray with 34 points (plus 10 assists and 10 rebounds). Jimmy Butler was the top scorer for the losing team with 28 points, and he added four assists and two boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 34 10 10 1 0 3 Nikola Jokic 32 21 10 0 2 1 Christian Braun 15 4 1 1 0 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32.5 12.7 11 1 1.2 1.6 Jamal Murray 28.1 5.9 6.8 2 0.2 3 Michael Porter Jr. 12.1 8.6 1.9 0.3 0.6 2.4 Aaron Gordon 11.9 5.7 3.4 0.2 0.8 0.7 Bruce Brown 11.8 4.1 1.6 0.9 0.5 1.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.