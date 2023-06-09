Friday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (29-33) versus the Colorado Rockies (26-38) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on June 9.

The probable pitchers are Yu Darvish (4-4) for the Padres and Austin Gomber (4-4) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 4-2-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those contests).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (42.6%) in those games.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 7-15 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (285 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.20 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule