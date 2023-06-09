On Friday, June 9 at 8:40 PM ET, the San Diego Padres (29-33) visit the Colorado Rockies (26-38) at Coors Field. Yu Darvish will get the nod for the Padres, while Austin Gomber will take the mound for the Rockies.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +155 moneyline odds to win. The total is 11 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (4-4, 4.10 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-4, 6.99 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 39 times and won 20, or 51.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Padres have a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Padres went 4-3 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (42.6%) in those games.

The Rockies have a mark of 7-15 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

