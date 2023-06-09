The San Diego Padres visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Juan Soto, Charlie Blackmon and others in this contest.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 56 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 26 RBI.

He has a slash line of .272/.352/.432 so far this season.

Blackmon has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants Jun. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Giants Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Giants Jun. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Royals Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has 58 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .258/.336/.476 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Darvish Stats

The Padres will send Yu Darvish (4-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 11 starts this season.

In 11 starts, Darvish has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 36-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.10), 27th in WHIP (1.115), and 23rd in K/9 (9.6).

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jun. 3 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 at Yankees May. 28 2.2 7 7 7 2 0 at Nationals May. 23 6.0 6 3 3 4 1 vs. Royals May. 17 5.1 6 4 4 6 2 at Twins May. 11 6.0 4 2 2 7 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Soto Stats

Soto has 56 hits with 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .265/.422/.483 so far this year.

Soto will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, three walks and five RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 7 5-for-5 1 0 4 6 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

