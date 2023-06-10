The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .526 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .248.
  • Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this year (41 of 61), with more than one hit 10 times (16.4%).
  • He has homered in 6.6% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 34.4% of his games this season, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2%.
  • In 41.0% of his games this season (25 of 61), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 29
.261 AVG .233
.299 OBP .282
.414 SLG .379
12 XBH 11
2 HR 2
13 RBI 13
31/4 K/BB 35/7
1 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 66 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • The Padres are sending Weathers (1-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.35 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 1 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.35, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .293 batting average against him.
